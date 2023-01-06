 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

