Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.