Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

