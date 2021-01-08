 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27.21. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Local Weather

