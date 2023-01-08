 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

