This evening in Madison: Overcast. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 23.28. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
- Updated
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.9. 19 degrees is …
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
No precipitation is in the forecast for the next week for southern Wisconsin, with temperatures around normal, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30.3. We'll see a …
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 29). See how much will fall and when
- Updated
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures…