Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Overcast. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 23.28. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.