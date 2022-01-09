This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 0F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
