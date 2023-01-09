Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
