Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

