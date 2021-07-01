 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News