Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Most of drought-stricken southern Wisconsin should receive at least a half-inch of rain and some areas could see 2 inches or more by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.
Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days
Southern Wisconsin could see 2 inches or more of rain by Sunday, according to forecasters.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.