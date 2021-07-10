Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.