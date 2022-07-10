Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.