This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin will see one more hot day Tuesday, with heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesd…
- Updated
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
With 90s replaced by 70s, showers and thunderstorms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin the past couple of days are expected…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
Southern Wisconsin will see a cool stretch in mid-summer, with highs not getting out of the 70s Tuesday, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of…