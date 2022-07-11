 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

