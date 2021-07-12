Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
