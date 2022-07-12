Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
