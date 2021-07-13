Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.