This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
Southern Wisconsin will see a cool stretch in mid-summer, with highs not getting out of the 70s Tuesday, according to forecasters.
