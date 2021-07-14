 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News