This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
