Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.