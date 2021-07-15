Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.