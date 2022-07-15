 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

