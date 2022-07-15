This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
