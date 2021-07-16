For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
