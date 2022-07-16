Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.