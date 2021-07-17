 Skip to main content
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

