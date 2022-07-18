Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
The cold front has cleared the state, but a few showers and storms will still be around today. See when and where the best rain chance is and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
Yet another cold front will be working across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms and a small chance for severe weather in the northern part of the state. Get all the details here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Madison will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
Roughly half of the last 75 years have had a “vanishing” cold pool, with many of the other years getting very close to vanishing.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Q: What causes lightning?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…