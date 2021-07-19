 Skip to main content
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

