For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
