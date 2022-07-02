 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

