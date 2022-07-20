This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
