Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

