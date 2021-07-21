Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
After a stormy Wednesday and overnight, a gloomy Thursday will give way to a beautiful stretch of weather for southern Wisconsin, with plenty …
