For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
