For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.3. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
- Updated
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will s…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Heat will be building into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with some chances for much-needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. I…