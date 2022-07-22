This evening in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
