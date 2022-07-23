Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
