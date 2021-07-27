This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Heat will be building into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with some chances for much-needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunders…
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.