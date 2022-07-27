Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.