Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms...some strong, especially in the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunders…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How…
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though lucki…
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…