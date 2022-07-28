 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

