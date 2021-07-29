 Skip to main content
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

