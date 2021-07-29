This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunders…
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though lucki…
Heat will be building into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with some chances for much-needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.