Madison's evening forecast: Clear. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
