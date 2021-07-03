Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
