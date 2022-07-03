Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.