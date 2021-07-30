Madison's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
