Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

