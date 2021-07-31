Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
