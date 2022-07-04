 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

