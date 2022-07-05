Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.