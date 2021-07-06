Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Madison will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
- Updated
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Southern Wisconsin will see one more hot day Tuesday, with heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesd…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today.…
- Updated
After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…