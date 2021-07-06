 Skip to main content
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Madison will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

