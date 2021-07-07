Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.