This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
