For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
