Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.